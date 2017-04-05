Engineer builds robot to burn Trump's tweets

Story highlights An engineer built a robot to print out and burn President Donald Trump's tweets

"It's a way to laugh through this, hopefully," David Neevel says

(CNN) President Donald Trump's tweets irritated a robotics engineer so much that he built a robot to burn each and every one of them.

David Neevel's red robot prints out each tweet on a piece of paper then switches on a lighter, burns it and dispenses the flaming remainders into an ashtray. Neevel has filmed and documented the entire process on Twitter.

Neevel shares each tweet-burning video on the the " @burnedyourtweet " Twitter account, along with a message tweeted to @realDonaldTrump that says, "I burned your tweet."

The engineer, who is currently working as a freelancer in the Netherlands, told CNN's Jeanne Moos the tweet-burning is a cathartic experience.

