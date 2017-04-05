Engineer builds robot to burn Trump's tweets

Story highlights
(CNN)President Donald Trump's tweets irritated a robotics engineer so much that he built a robot to burn each and every one of them.
David Neevel's red robot prints out each tweet on a piece of paper then switches on a lighter, burns it and dispenses the flaming remainders into an ashtray. Neevel has filmed and documented the entire process on Twitter.
Neevel shares each tweet-burning video on the the "@burnedyourtweet" Twitter account, along with a message tweeted to @realDonaldTrump that says, "I burned your tweet."
The engineer, who is currently working as a freelancer in the Netherlands, told CNN's Jeanne Moos the tweet-burning is a cathartic experience.
"It's a way to laugh through this, hopefully," he said.
"How often do you empty the ashtray?" Moos asked.
"About once a day," Neevel said.