Engineer builds robot to burn Trump's tweets

By Deena Zaru, CNN

Updated 4:15 PM ET, Wed April 5, 2017

  • An engineer built a robot to print out and burn President Donald Trump's tweets
  • "It's a way to laugh through this, hopefully," David Neevel says

(CNN)President Donald Trump's tweets irritated a robotics engineer so much that he built a robot to burn each and every one of them.

David Neevel's red robot prints out each tweet on a piece of paper then switches on a lighter, burns it and dispenses the flaming remainders into an ashtray. Neevel has filmed and documented the entire process on Twitter.
Neevel shares each tweet-burning video on the the "@burnedyourtweet" Twitter account, along with a message tweeted to @realDonaldTrump that says, "I burned your tweet."
    The engineer, who is currently working as a freelancer in the Netherlands, told CNN's Jeanne Moos the tweet-burning is a cathartic experience.
    "It's a way to laugh through this, hopefully," he said.
    "How often do you empty the ashtray?" Moos asked.
    "About once a day," Neevel said.