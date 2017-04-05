Melania Trump, Queen Rania visit DC public charter school

Story highlights First lady Melania Trump hosted Queen Rania in Washington

The two visited a local public charter school for girls

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump and Jordan's Queen Rania traveled Wednesday to an impoverished area of Washington to visit DC's first and only public charter school for girls in pre-K through eighth grade, where they participated in a listening session and visited classrooms.

The model and the monarch visited Excel Academy located in southeast Washington, and were greeted by students bearing bouquets of flowers.

"That's so beautiful, thank you," the first lady said as she gave student Danielle Chatman a hug.

The down-to-earth Queen engaged with the listening session participants frequently, asking a parent on the panel where she was from, and inquiring about the school's mission regarding building life skills.

"We believe that in educating a girl, we educate a family, we educate a community," school CEO Deborah Lockhart said, discussing the school's social services, extracurricular and special needs programs.