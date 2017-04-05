Kelly: No border wall 'from sea to shining sea'

Story highlights Kelly did say it is still "very likely" that more border barriers will be built, but that they will be strategic

Washington (CNN) Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Wednesday it is "unlikely" that the Trump administration will build a full wall along the entire Southern border, despite President Donald Trump's consistent promises to that effect.

"It is unlikely that we will build a wall, a physical barrier, from sea to shining sea," Kelly told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Wednesday morning.

Kelly did say it is still "very likely" that more border barriers will be built, but that they will be strategic.

"Physical barriers work," Kelly said.

Committee Chairman Ron Johnson and top Democrat on the committee Sen. Claire McCaskill both noted that the agents on the border say they would prefer fencing -- so that they can see what's happening on the other side of the border.

