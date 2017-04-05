Story highlights Jeff Merkley didn't filibuster but he did speak from the Senate floor protesting Neil Gorsuch

The Supreme Court nominee is scheduled to get a vote on Thursday

Washington (CNN) Sen. Jeff Merkley spoke for more than 15 hours from the Senate floor, laying out his arguments overnight against Neil Gorsuch ahead of a tense showdown over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee at the end of the week.

The Oregon Democrat's marathon -- with a brief assist from Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois early Wednesday morning — wrapped up shortly after 10 a.m. ET.

"I was hoping the message would reach a few hearts across the aisle that we're on a path we have not completed -- the seat has not been stolen, we're potentially a couple of days away from that," Merkley told reporters after he left the Senate floor.

Following his extended remarks, one reporter asked him which was harder: the talk-a-thon or the recent Ironman triathlon that Merkley completed.

"That's a good question," he said. "I tell you my feet really hurt standing in one place so this was more uncomfortable than the Ironman."

