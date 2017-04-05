Moderate Republicans could pay a price for latest health care push

Story highlights Democrats see revived discussions related to health care as a campaign issue next year

Coverage for those with pre-existing conditions could be rolled back under a new plan

Washington (CNN) Republicans already paid a political price for their failure to repeal Obamacare just under two weeks ago, but Democrats are also preparing to make the GOP suffer at the ballot box in 2018 over their latest attempt to roll back the health care law.

As GOP leaders work to revive their Obamacare bill , Democrats are highlighting a provision in the early contours of the new proposal that could increase insurance costs for those with pre-existing conditions.

Conversations around the details of the new effort are taking place just as House members prepare to head home for a recess, in which, lawmakers -- especially moderate Republicans -- could face another round of angry protests at town halls.

"If I was a swing-district Republican told to vote for a bill as bad as the last one that now guts (protections for those with) pre-existing conditions too, I'd wonder what they were smoking," said Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist who is consulting with groups opposing the repeal of Obamacare.

Though top Republicans cautioned Tuesday that no deal was imminent, a proposal being floated by the White House and members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus would let states opt out of two key provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

Read More