Hate crimes focal point of new DOJ task force

Story highlights The attorney general's new task force on crime reduction also focuses on evaluating marijuana enforcement policy

The President announced the new task force on crime reduction in February

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions provided an update on the Justice Department's new crime reduction task force Wednesday, including new details on a subcommittee that will specifically focus on hate crime prevention.

In a letter to US Attorney's offices across the country, Sessions explained that the Hate Crimes Subcommittee "will develop a plan to appropriately address hate crimes to better protect the rights of all Americans."

"We must also protect the civil rights of all Americans, and we will not tolerate threats or acts of violence targeting any person or community in this country on the basis of their religious beliefs or background," Sessions added.

Last year the FBI released statistics showing an alarming spike in the number of reported hate crimes -- in particular a 67% increase in crimes against Muslim Americans.

The new announcement is particularly noteworthy in light of Sessions' previous opposition to the Matthew Shepard Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which President Barack Obama signed into law in 2009 when Sessions was a US senator.

