US F-16 crashes near Joint Base Andrews

The F-16 was from the 113th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard

Washington (CNN) A US F-16 crashed several miles outside Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday, two Air Force officials told CNN.

The crash took place about six miles outside the base, which is located in Prince George's County, and occurred during a routine training mission, according to Air Force officials.

The pilot ejected in "an unpopulated area" and "is OK," one of the officials said, adding that the F-16 was from the 113th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard, which is assigned to Joint Base Andrews.

Additional information, including details about where the jet crashed and damage on the ground, was not immediately made available.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein addressed the incident at a House Armed Services hearing Wednesday morning.

