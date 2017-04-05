Story highlights Democrats are pushing a petition requiring all presidents to release tax returns

Lawmakers are looking for clarification of Trump's foreign business ties

Washington (CNN) Democrats' aren't letting go of their push to highlight how President Donald Trump hasn't released his tax returns.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats argued their case for a discharge petition Wednesday, a process by which legislation can skip committee and move straight to the House floor if a majority of the House supports it.

If passed, the legislation would require Trump and any presidents after him to release their tax returns going forward.

Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo of California proposed the petition, which needs 218 signatures to pass and thus would require the support of more than 20 Republican members in addition to every Democrat -- an extremely tall order for the hyperpartisan status of Congress.

But Richard Neal, a Democrat from Massachusetts and ranking member on the House Ways and Means Committee, said the petition has bipartisan interest.

