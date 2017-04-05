Axelrod: Trump's Susan Rice allegation 'beneath the dignity of that office'

(CNN) David Axelrod, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, strongly criticized President Donald Trump for suggesting without evidence that former national security adviser Susan Rice may have committed a crime by trying to unmask the names of Trump's associates who were mentioned in intercepted communications during the Obama administration.

Speaking to The New York Times on Wednesday, Trump said, "I think it's going to be the biggest story."

Trump, asked by the Times if he believed Rice committed a crime, responded, "Do I think? Yes, I think."

During an interview with Erin Burnett on CNN's "Outfront," Axelrod said the comments were "appalling, but at this point, probably not surprising."

"To slime someone that way, to accuse someone of a crime without any evidence is beneath the dignity of that office, the office in which he was sitting," he said. "Even if it's not beneath the dignity of the man who currently holds it."

