US may add airports to electronics ban

Washington (CNN) The US may expand the number of airports affected by a ban on large electronics in carry-on luggage, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Wednesday, based on a "real" threat.

Kelly told a Senate committee that the move by his agency to ban large devices like laptops in carry-on luggage from 10 airports in eight countries is based on a specific concern.

"It's real. I think it's getting realer, so to speak," Kelly said. "We may take measures in the not-too-distant future to expand the number of airports."

Kelly insisted the measures taken to date, which affect flights from predominantly Muslim countries, were not taken "because of the Muslim religion" or any other prejudicial reasons, but rather because of specific concerns.

Kelly said that briefed President Donald Trump on the plan, but it was his decision, and that he made it because of the threat.

