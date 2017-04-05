Schiff: Trump promised documents, but WH staff is fighting release

Story highlights House intelligence ranking member Adam Schiff's accusation marks a turn from just one day ago

The intelligence reports at the White House are at the center of two weeks of chaos

(CNN) The top Democrat on the House Russia investigation, Rep. Adam Schiff, said Wednesday President Donald Trump personally promised documents at the center of "unmasking" allegations would be made available to all members of the House intelligence committee, but that White House staff is fighting those documents' release.

"The President, when I met with him, said that he is happy to have whoever we wanted review the documents. His staff has opposed that, they were opposed to even letting my own staff review the documents, my staff director," Schiff told CNN Wednesday. "So we're still trying to get those documents for the full committee, we would like the White House's help if they are sincere about wanting to share this information and have the oversight functions performed, they are to be facilitating this."

He added, "But as yet we have not been able to make those documents available to the full committee."

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment on Schiff's characterization, and have not yet received a response.

Schiff also said that he has signed on to two formal invites -- one inviting FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers to return to the House Intelligence Committee and a second rescheduling the public hearing with former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.