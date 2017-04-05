Story highlights On Thursday, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in Mar-a-Lago

Both leaders mistrust the media, long to restore their nation's glory and maintain conservative views, writes Michel Hockx

Michel Hockx is a Professor of Chinese literature and the Director of the Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies at the University of Notre Dame. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) It is tempting to think of Trump and Xi as opposites -- in tweets, trade and otherwise -- but whatever divides these two men, what they share in common is both surprising and instructive: mistrust of the media, a longing to restore a nation's lost glory and conservative social views.

They also share a Zodiac sign. Trump's birthday is June 14 and Xi's is June 15, making them Geminis, or "twins."

So what twinning might we see in the leadership constellation when the two leaders meet later this week in Mar-a-Lago, and perhaps in the years to come?

Michel Hockx

Mistrust of the media: When they meet in a casual setting in Florida, both men can perhaps strike up a conversation about "fake news" on the internet and how they feel it affects them and their countries. Given Trump's position, we are not likely to hear the US President express concern about limited press freedom in China. Xi's policies to prevent "spreading rumors" on the internet have been in place for several years already and, similar to Trump's tweets on the "dishonest" media, they seem : When they meet in a casual setting in Florida, both men can perhaps strike up a conversation about "fake news" on the internet and how they feel it affects them and their countries. Given Trump's position, we are not likely to hear the US President express concern about limited press freedom in China. Xi's policies to prevent "spreading rumors" on the internet have been in place for several years already and, similar to Trump's tweets on the "dishonest" media, they seem to target any negative portrayals of government actions.

Restoring a nation's glory: Many Western leaders share the Chinese government's desire to control the internet for the sake of national security. In an age of modern terrorism, governments want to be able to track militants across social media platforms, which often means compromising citizens' privacy. Western and Chinese leaders differ in how they implement this control, but it is a difference of degree, not of principle.

