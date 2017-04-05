Masters Par 3 Contest canceled

Story highlights Weather affects play at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia

Masters Tournament starts Thursday

(CNN) For the first time in its history, the Masters Par 3 Contest will not have a winner.

Citing inclement weather and safety concerns, the Augusta National Golf Club announced the cancellation of Wednesday's traditional event.

"The safety of everyone on our grounds was the determining factor in the decision to close the course and cancel the Par 3 Contest," Billy Payne, chairman of Augusta National, said in a statement. "We share in the disappointment of our patrons, but the safety of everyone on our grounds is always our primary concern."

Earlier in the day, the course was evacuated, as a morning wave of storms closed the grounds from 10 a.m until 12:30 p.m. ET.

Play started at 12:30 p.m. ET, the same time the gates reopened to patrons. The event originally was scheduled to start at noon.

