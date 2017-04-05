Story highlights Larry Mize won 1987 Masters title

Mize holed chip shot to win a playoff

Augusta native talks to CNN's Don Riddell

(CNN) It was a shot that defied the odds and defined a career, ensuring Larry Mize's name will forever be whispered around the galleries at Augusta National Golf Club.

Faced with a daunting 100-foot chip onto a lightning-fast 11th green with water waiting behind, Mize famously holed out to win a playoff which saw him crowned 1987 Masters champion.

"It doesn't get more exciting in golf for me than that day right there," Mize told CNN's Don Riddell on the eve of the 2017 tournament.

"I hit it and I'm frozen watching it. It goes in the hole and I throw my club up and I ran around screaming like a mad man -- it was total elation," he adds.

Mize's improbable win made him the first Augusta native ever to slip into the coveted Green Jacket.

Read More