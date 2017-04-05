Story highlights Dustin Johnson took a "serious fall" on a staircase Wednesday, his agent/manager says

Johnson still hopes to play in the Masters, which starts Thursday

(CNN) Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked golfer in the world, suffered a back injury Wednesday, the day before the start of the Masters Tournament.

Johnson's first-round tee time is 2:03 p.m. ET Thursday. He hopes to play, according to his agent/manager David Winkle.

"At roughly 3 p.m. today, Dustin took a serious fall on a staircase in his Augusta rental home," Winkle said in an emailed statement. "He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably. He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regimen of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow."

Winkle said he would not comment further until he knew more about Johnson's condition.