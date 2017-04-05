2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards
25. Tickets (Barcelona): The pet project of brothers Ferran and Adrià, Tickets' innovative tapas bites and playful interior are a nod to Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory. Click through the gallery to see the rest of the top 25 of the world's best restaurants.
24. Amber (Hong Kong): Richard Ekkebus's Amber wowed The World's 50 Best Restaurants' judges with its quality ingredients and top-notch contemporary French cooking.
23. White Rabbit (Moscow): Chef Vladimir Mukhin creates luxurious spin on classic Russian dishes at White Rabbit. The "Alice in the Wonderland"-inspired restaurant has a spectacular 360-degree view of Moscow.
22. Quintonil (Mexico City): A protégée of Pujol's Enrique Olvera, Jorge Vallejo serves a menu focusing on vegetables and herbs -- many of which are picked from the chef's nearby garden.
21. Alinea (Chicago): Blending art and food, a dinner at Alinea is a theatrical and multisensory experience. One of chef Grant Achatz's famous inventions is an edible green apple helium balloon that floats past diners' tables.
20. Pujol (Mexico City): Celebrity chef-owner Enrique Olvera serves up Mexican haute cuisine in Mexico City's upscale Polanco district. The signature dish is the Mole Madre -- reheated for more than 1,200 days.
19. Geranium (Copenhagen): Helmed by ex-Noma chef Rasmus Kofoed, Geranium's terroir-driven cuisine has already earned it three Michelin stars.
18. Narisawa (Tokyo): Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa spent eight years training in Europe before opening this award-winning eatery, where he delivers French cuisine featuring Japanese ingredients.
17. Le Bernardin (New York City): Chef Eric Ripert has headed up the kitchen of New York restaurant Le Bernardin for more than 20 years. He took over after the death of French co-founder Gilbert Le Coze, who set up the restaurant with sister Maguy LeCoze.
16. D.O.M. (Sao Paolo, Brazil): D.O.M.'s chef-patron Alex Atala is known for his use of traditional local fare such as palm hearts and cassava.
15. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy): Piazza Duomo -- helmed by chef Enrico Crippa -- showcases herbs, flowers and fruits, many of them sourced from the venue's own organic garden.
14. Restaurant Andre (Singapore): Chef-owner Andre Chiang reinterprets Southern French cuisine over multiple courses, reflecting his upbringing in Taiwan and stints in France, Shanghai and the Seychelles.
13. Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee (Paris) Following refurbishment, the Plaza Athenee hotel in Paris has reopened and with it, the Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee. The restaurant shot up to 13th place, making it the highest-placed re-entry.
12. Arpege (Paris): Now in its 31st year, the Art Deco Arpege has held three Michelin stars for two of those decades. The restaurant is noted for its pioneering use of vegetables.
11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantino Hills, New York), Helmed by native New Yorker Dan Barber, Blue Hill at Stone Barns was this year's highest climber.
10. Steirereck (Vienna): Vienna restaurant Steirereck offers modern Austrian cuisine made with fresh ingredients from the chef's own farm.
9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain): Led by chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, San Sebastian restaurant Mugaritz serves what's described as techno-emotional Spanish cuisine.
8. Maido (Lima, Peru): At Lima's Maido, chef Mitsuharu Tsumura blends Peruvian and Japanese cuisines to create his own vision.
6. Asador Etxebarri (Biscay, Spain) Moving up four spots, Spain's Asador Etxebarri offers creative dishes cooked over a Spanish wood-fired barbecue.
4. Mirazur (Menton, France): Mediterranean restaurant Mirazur, run by Argentinian-Italian chef Mauro Colagreco, sits on the French side of the Riviera, just steps from the Italian border.
3. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain): El Celler de Can Roca took the top spot in 2013 and 2015. This year it won the Art of Hospitality Award.
2. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy): In 2016 it was the first ever Italian winner. This year chef Massimo Bottura's Modena restaurant slipped down one place to No. 2.
1. Eleven Madison Park (New York): The first US winner since California's French Laundry took the top slot in 2003 and 2004, Eleven Madison Park is helmed by Swiss-born chef Daniel Humm.