Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 25. Tickets (Barcelona): The pet project of brothers Ferran and Adrià, Tickets' innovative tapas bites and playful interior are a nod to Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory. Click through the gallery to see the rest of the top 25 of the world's best restaurants. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 24. Amber (Hong Kong): Richard Ekkebus's Amber wowed The World's 50 Best Restaurants' judges with its quality ingredients and top-notch contemporary French cooking. Hide Caption 2 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 23. White Rabbit (Moscow): Chef Vladimir Mukhin creates luxurious spin on classic Russian dishes at White Rabbit. The "Alice in the Wonderland"-inspired restaurant has a spectacular 360-degree view of Moscow. Hide Caption 3 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 22. Quintonil (Mexico City): A protégée of Pujol's Enrique Olvera, Jorge Vallejo serves a menu focusing on vegetables and herbs -- many of which are picked from the chef's nearby garden. Hide Caption 4 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 21. Alinea (Chicago): Blending art and food, a dinner at Alinea is a theatrical and multisensory experience. One of chef Grant Achatz's famous inventions is an edible green apple helium balloon that floats past diners' tables. Hide Caption 5 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 20. Pujol (Mexico City): Celebrity chef-owner Enrique Olvera serves up Mexican haute cuisine in Mexico City's upscale Polanco district. The signature dish is the Mole Madre -- reheated for more than 1,200 days. Hide Caption 6 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 19. Geranium (Copenhagen): Helmed by ex-Noma chef Rasmus Kofoed, Geranium's terroir-driven cuisine has already earned it three Michelin stars. Hide Caption 7 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 18. Narisawa (Tokyo): Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa spent eight years training in Europe before opening this award-winning eatery, where he delivers French cuisine featuring Japanese ingredients. Hide Caption 8 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 17. Le Bernardin (New York City): Chef Eric Ripert has headed up the kitchen of New York restaurant Le Bernardin for more than 20 years. He took over after the death of French co-founder Gilbert Le Coze, who set up the restaurant with sister Maguy LeCoze. Hide Caption 9 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 16. D.O.M. (Sao Paolo, Brazil): D.O.M.'s chef-patron Alex Atala is known for his use of traditional local fare such as palm hearts and cassava. Hide Caption 10 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 15. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy): Piazza Duomo -- helmed by chef Enrico Crippa -- showcases herbs, flowers and fruits, many of them sourced from the venue's own organic garden. Hide Caption 11 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 14. Restaurant Andre (Singapore): Chef-owner Andre Chiang reinterprets Southern French cuisine over multiple courses, reflecting his upbringing in Taiwan and stints in France, Shanghai and the Seychelles. Hide Caption 12 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 13. Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee (Paris) Following refurbishment, the Plaza Athenee hotel in Paris has reopened and with it, the Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee. The restaurant shot up to 13th place, making it the highest-placed re-entry. Hide Caption 13 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 12. Arpege (Paris): Now in its 31st year, the Art Deco Arpege has held three Michelin stars for two of those decades. The restaurant is noted for its pioneering use of vegetables. Hide Caption 14 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantino Hills, New York), Helmed by native New Yorker Dan Barber, Blue Hill at Stone Barns was this year's highest climber. Hide Caption 15 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 10. Steirereck (Vienna): Vienna restaurant Steirereck offers modern Austrian cuisine made with fresh ingredients from the chef's own farm. Hide Caption 16 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain): Led by chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, San Sebastian restaurant Mugaritz serves what's described as techno-emotional Spanish cuisine. Hide Caption 17 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 8. Maido (Lima, Peru): At Lima's Maido, chef Mitsuharu Tsumura blends Peruvian and Japanese cuisines to create his own vision. Hide Caption 18 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 7. Gaggan (Bangkok): Bangkok's Gaggan has held on to the title of Bangkok's Gaggan has held on to the title of Asia's Best Restaurant for two years running. Chef Gaggan Anand opened his eponymous restaurant in the Thai capital in 2010 with a mission and vision to "reinvigorate" Indian cuisine by exploiting contemporary techniques and adding molecular twists to traditional Indian dishes. Hide Caption 19 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 6. Asador Etxebarri (Biscay, Spain) Moving up four spots, Spain's Asador Etxebarri offers creative dishes cooked over a Spanish wood-fired barbecue. Hide Caption 20 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 5. Central (Lima, Peru): Slipping down one place this year, Lima's Central managed to hold onto a slot in the top five. It's the current titleholder of Slipping down one place this year, Lima's Central managed to hold onto a slot in the top five. It's the current titleholder of Latin America's Best Restaurant Hide Caption 21 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 4. Mirazur (Menton, France): Mediterranean restaurant Mirazur, run by Argentinian-Italian chef Mauro Colagreco, sits on the French side of the Riviera, just steps from the Italian border. Hide Caption 22 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 3. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain): El Celler de Can Roca took the top spot in 2013 and 2015. This year it won the Art of Hospitality Award. Hide Caption 23 of 25

Photos: 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy): In 2016 it was the first ever Italian winner. This year chef Massimo Bottura's Modena restaurant slipped down one place to No. 2. Hide Caption 24 of 25