World's 50 best restaurants of 2017

(CNN) For only the second time in the awards' 15-year history, a restaurant outside of Europe has taken the top spot at the 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards.

It's helmed by Swiss-born chef Daniel Humm , who along with co-owner Will Guidara delivers modern European food with a New York twist in an art deco building just of Manhattan's Madison Park.

"Affirmation is a wonderful thing, it fuels your gas tank," said Guidara while accepting the award at the ceremony, held April 5 in Melbourne, Australia.

"It's an unbelievable time to be a chef," added Humm.