World's 50 best restaurants of 2017

By Maureen O'Hare, CNN

Updated 8:57 AM ET, Wed April 5, 2017

20. Pujol (Mexico City): Celebrity chef-owner Enrique Olvera serves up Mexican haute cuisine in Mexico City's upscale Polanco district. The signature dish is the Mole Madre -- reheated for more than 1,200 days.
19. Geranium (Copenhagen): Helmed by ex-Noma chef Rasmus Kofoed, Geranium's terroir-driven cuisine has already earned it three Michelin stars.
18. Narisawa (Tokyo): Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa spent eight years training in Europe before opening this award-winning eatery, where he delivers French cuisine featuring Japanese ingredients.
19. Geranium (Copenhagen): Helmed by ex-Noma chef Rasmus Kofoed, Geranium's terroir-driven cuisine has already earned it three Michelin stars.
16. D.O.M. (Sao Paolo, Brazil): D.O.M.'s chef-patron Alex Atala is known for his use of traditional local fare such as palm hearts and cassava.
15. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy): Piazza Duomo -- helmed by chef Enrico Crippa -- showcases herbs, flowers and fruits, many of them sourced from the venue's own organic garden.
14. Restaurant Andre (Singapore): Chef-owner Andre Chiang reinterprets Southern French cuisine over multiple courses, reflecting his upbringing in Taiwan and stints in France, Shanghai and the Seychelles.
13. Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee (Paris) Following refurbishment, the Plaza Athenee hotel in Paris has reopened and with it, the Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee. The restaurant shot up to 13th place, making it the highest-placed re-entry.
12. Arpege (Paris): Now in its 31st year, the Art Deco Arpege has held three Michelin stars for two of those decades. The restaurant is noted for its pioneering use of vegetables.
11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantino Hills, New York), Helmed by native New Yorker Dan Barber, Blue Hill at Stone Barns was this year's highest climber.
10. Steirereck (Vienna): Vienna restaurant Steirereck offers modern Austrian cuisine made with fresh ingredients from the chef's own farm.
9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain): Led by chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, San Sebastian restaurant Mugaritz serves what's described as techno-emotional Spanish cuisine.
8. Maido (Lima, Peru): At Lima's Maido, chef Mitsuharu Tsumura blends Peruvian and Japanese cuisines to create his own vision.
14. Restaurant Andre (Singapore): Chef-owner Andre Chiang reinterprets Southern French cuisine over multiple courses, reflecting his upbringing in Taiwan and stints in France, Shanghai and the Seychelles.
6. Asador Etxebarri (Biscay, Spain) Moving up four spots, Spain's Asador Etxebarri offers creative dishes cooked over a Spanish wood-fired barbecue.
5. Central (Lima, Peru): Slipping down one place this year, Lima's Central managed to hold onto a slot in the top five. It's the current titleholder of Latin America's Best Restaurant.
4. Mirazur (Menton, France): Mediterranean restaurant Mirazur, run by Argentinian-Italian chef Mauro Colagreco, sits on the French side of the Riviera, just steps from the Italian border.
3. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain): El Celler de Can Roca took the top spot in 2013 and 2015. This year it won the Art of Hospitality Award.
2. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy): In 2016 it was the first ever Italian winner. This year chef Massimo Bottura's Modena restaurant slipped down one place to No. 2.
1. Eleven Madison Park (New York): The first US winner since California's French Laundry took the top slot in 2003 and 2004, Eleven Madison Park is helmed by Swiss-born chef Daniel Humm.
&lt;strong&gt;10. Steirereck (Vienna): &lt;/strong&gt;Vienna restaurant Steirereck offers modern Austrian cuisine made with fresh ingredients from the chef&#39;s own farm.
10. Steirereck (Vienna): Vienna restaurant Steirereck offers modern Austrian cuisine made with fresh ingredients from the chef's own farm.
&lt;strong&gt;9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain): &lt;/strong&gt;Led by chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, San Sebastian restaurant Mugaritz serves what&#39;s described as techno-emotional Spanish cuisine.
9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain): Led by chef Andoni Luis Aduriz, San Sebastian restaurant Mugaritz serves what's described as techno-emotional Spanish cuisine.
&lt;strong&gt;8. Maido (Lima, Peru): &lt;/strong&gt;At Lima&#39;s Maido, chef Mitsuharu Tsumura blends Peruvian and Japanese cuisines to create his own vision.
8. Maido (Lima, Peru): At Lima's Maido, chef Mitsuharu Tsumura blends Peruvian and Japanese cuisines to create his own vision.
&lt;strong&gt;7. Gaggan (Bangkok): &lt;/strong&gt;Bangkok&#39;s Gaggan has held on to the title of &lt;a href=&quot;/2016/02/29/foodanddrink/asia-best-restaurant-2016/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Asia&#39;s Best Restaurant&lt;/a&gt; for two years running. Chef Gaggan Anand opened his eponymous restaurant in the Thai capital in 2010 with a mission and vision to &quot;reinvigorate&quot; Indian cuisine by exploiting contemporary techniques and adding molecular twists to traditional Indian dishes.
7. Gaggan (Bangkok): Bangkok's Gaggan has held on to the title of Asia's Best Restaurant for two years running. Chef Gaggan Anand opened his eponymous restaurant in the Thai capital in 2010 with a mission and vision to "reinvigorate" Indian cuisine by exploiting contemporary techniques and adding molecular twists to traditional Indian dishes.
&lt;strong&gt;6. Asador Etxebarri (Biscay, Spain) &lt;/strong&gt;Moving up four spots, Spain&#39;s Asador Etxebarri offers creative dishes cooked over a Spanish wood-fired barbecue.
6. Asador Etxebarri (Biscay, Spain) Moving up four spots, Spain's Asador Etxebarri offers creative dishes cooked over a Spanish wood-fired barbecue.
&lt;strong&gt;5. Central (Lima, Peru): &lt;/strong&gt;Slipping down one place this year, Lima&#39;s Central managed to hold onto a slot in the top five. It&#39;s the current titleholder of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.theworlds50best.com/latinamerica/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Latin America&#39;s Best Restaurant&lt;/a&gt;.
5. Central (Lima, Peru): Slipping down one place this year, Lima's Central managed to hold onto a slot in the top five. It's the current titleholder of Latin America's Best Restaurant.
&lt;strong&gt;4. Mirazur (Menton, France): &lt;/strong&gt;Mediterranean restaurant Mirazur, run by Argentinian-Italian chef Mauro Colagreco, sits on the French side of the Riviera, just steps from the Italian border.
4. Mirazur (Menton, France): Mediterranean restaurant Mirazur, run by Argentinian-Italian chef Mauro Colagreco, sits on the French side of the Riviera, just steps from the Italian border.
&lt;strong&gt;3. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain): &lt;/strong&gt;El Celler de Can Roca took the top spot in 2013 and 2015. This year it won the Art of Hospitality Award.
3. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain): El Celler de Can Roca took the top spot in 2013 and 2015. This year it won the Art of Hospitality Award.
&lt;strong&gt;2. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy): &lt;/strong&gt;In 2016 it was the first ever Italian winner. This year chef Massimo Bottura&#39;s Modena restaurant slipped down one place to No. 2.
2. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy): In 2016 it was the first ever Italian winner. This year chef Massimo Bottura's Modena restaurant slipped down one place to No. 2.
&lt;strong&gt;1. Eleven Madison Park (New York): &lt;/strong&gt;The first US winner since California&#39;s French Laundry took the top slot in 2003 and 2004, Eleven Madison Park is helmed by Swiss-born chef Daniel Humm.
1. Eleven Madison Park (New York): The first US winner since California's French Laundry took the top slot in 2003 and 2004, Eleven Madison Park is helmed by Swiss-born chef Daniel Humm.
(CNN)For only the second time in the awards' 15-year history, a restaurant outside of Europe has taken the top spot at the 2017 World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards.

New York's Eleven Madison Park knocked Italy's Osteria Francescana into second place and pushed Spain's El Celler de Can Roca into third, after seven years climbing the leader board.
It's helmed by Swiss-born chef Daniel Humm, who along with co-owner Will Guidara delivers modern European food with a New York twist in an art deco building just of Manhattan's Madison Park.
"Affirmation is a wonderful thing, it fuels your gas tank," said Guidara while accepting the award at the ceremony, held April 5 in Melbourne, Australia.
    "It's an unbelievable time to be a chef," added Humm.
    Other awards:
    One to Watch: Disfrutar (Spain)
    World's Best Pastry Chef: Dominique Ansel (New York)
    Sustainable Restaurant Award: Septime (Paris)
    World's Best Female Chef: Ana Ros (Slovakia)
    Chefs' Choice Award: Virgilio Martinez (Peru)
    The Art of Hospitality Award: El Celler de Can Roca (Spain)
    Lifetime Achievement Award: Heston Blumenthal (UK)

    The world's 50 best restaurants

    1. Eleven Madison Park (New York City)
    2. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy) *best restaurant in Europe*
    3. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)
    4. Mirazur (Menton, France)
    5. Central (Lima) *best restaurant in South America*
    6. Asador Etxebarri (Biscay, Spain)
    7. Gaggan (Bangkok) *best restaurant in Asia*
    8. Maido (Lima, Peru)
    9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)
    10. Steirereck (Vienna)
    11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, New York) *highest climber*
    12. Arpege (Paris)
    13. Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee (Paris) *highest re-entry*
    14. Restaurant Andre (Singapore)
    15. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)
    16. D.O.M. (Sao Paulo, Brazil)
    17. Le Bernardin (New York City)
    18. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)
    19. Geranium (Copenhagen)
    20. Pujol (Mexico City)
    21. Alinea (Chicago)
    22. Quintonil (Mexico City)
    23. White Rabbit (Moscow)
    24. Amber (Hong Kong)
    25. Tickets (Barcelona)
    26. Clove Club (London)
    27. The Ledbury (London)
    28. Nahm (Bangkok)
    29. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)
    30. Arzak (San Sebastian, Spain)
    31. Alleno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris) *highest new entry*
    32. Attica (Melbourne) *best restaurant in Australasia*
    33. Astrid (Lima, Peru)
    34. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)
    35. Septime (Paris) *sustainable restaurant award*
    36. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (London)
    37. Saison (San Francisco)
    38. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)
    39. Relae (Copenhagen)
    40. Cosme (New York) *new*
    41. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai)
    42. Borago (Santiago)
    43. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy) *new*
    44. Brae (Birregurra, Australia) *new*
    45. Den (Tokyo), last year's one to watch *new*
    46. L'Astrance (Paris)
    47. Vendome (Bergisch Gladbach, Germany)
    48. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin)
    49. Tegui (Buenos Aires) *new*
    50. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)