Paris (CNN) The latest chapter in the seemingly never-ending drama that is the French Presidential campaign brought yet more fireworks Tuesday as candidates clashed on stage in the latest televised debate.

For the first time in France's history, all 11 presidential hopefuls were included in a production which lasted four hours, ahead of the first round of voting on April 23.

But who looks set to move into the Élysée Palace? And which candidates can say "au revoir" to their hopes of becoming president? Here's what you missed ...

The winners

Jean-Luc Mélenchon was on form once again, providing another impressive performance.

It was another good night for Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left candidate, who has been gaining in popularity. This format suits his combative and spontaneous style, allowing him to outflank his opponents. He shone through, engaging with the audience, scoring points and managing to raise laughter. He was in good company, with four of the 11 candidates hailing from the hard left.