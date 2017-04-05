'That's So Raven' sequel is happening

Story highlights New series goes into production this month for Disney

Characters Raven and Chelsea will be divorced mothers

(CNN) A decade after it went off the air, "That's So Raven" is officially getting a sequel.

Disney has ordered "Raven's Home," which is set to go into production this month.

Raven-Symoné and Anneliese van der Pol will reprise their roles as best friends Raven Baxter and Chelsea Daniels.

This time around the pair are "divorced single mothers raising their two separate families in one chaotic, but fun household full of friends."

"When one of Raven's kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, the already hectic household gets turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes," according to a statement announcing the show.

