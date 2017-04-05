Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK

Story highlights "Man Down" opens in one theater in the UK

It stars Shia LaBeouf as a Marine searching for his son

(CNN) Will the one person who purchased a ticket to see Shia LaBeouf's new war movie please step forward?

"Man Down" opened in the UK this weekend, and Variety reported that only one ticket was purchased.

The film screened at a single theater, Reel Cinema in Burnley, England, and according to the cross platform measurement company ComScore, raked in £7, or about $8.70.

"Man Down" was also released on demand at the same time and will be out on DVD and Blu-ray next month.

The film stars LaBeouf as a Marine who searches for his estranged son after returning from a tour of Afghanistan.

