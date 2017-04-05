Heath Ledger as you've never seen him

Breaking News

Story highlights

  • New documentary offers intimate look at late star's life
  • It will get a limited theatrical run before airing on Spike TV

(CNN)Had he lived, Heath Ledger would have turned 38 years old Tuesday.

Instead his fans received a gift: The first look at an intimate documentary about the late star.
The trailer for "I Am Heath Ledger" debuted online Tuesday.
    The film, which is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23, offers new glimpses into the life of the actor, who died from a prescription medication overdose in 2008 when he was 28.
    Celebrities who died from painkillers and heroin
    Australian actor Heath Ledger, star of "A Knight's Tale," "Brokeback Mountain" and the Batman sequel "The Dark Knight," died in 2008 of a prescription drug overdose. He was 28. Opiates such as oxycodone (OxyContin) and hydrocodone (Vicodin) were found in his system, along with alprazolam (Xanax), diazepam (Valium) and two insomnia drugs.
    The King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his bathroom on August 16, 1977. At the time, his death was attributed to a heart attack, but later investigations found multiple prescription drugs in his system, including the opioid codeine. Elvis was 42 years old.
    Rock superstar Prince, known as "The Purple One," died at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota in April of what the medical examiner called a "self-administered" overdose of the painkiller fentanyl, one of the most powerful of all opioids. Prince was 57 years old.
    Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman died in February 2014 from a mixture of the opioid heroin and cocaine, benzodiazepines and amphetamines. He was 46.
    "Glee" actor and singer Cory Monteith died of an overdose of heroin mixed with alcohol in July 2013. Monteith had a history of drug use and rehabilitation attempts. He was 31 years old.
    Paul Gray, bassist for the metal band Slipknot, died of an overdose of morphine and fentanyl in 2010. He was 38 years old.
    Paul Gray, bassist for the metal band Slipknot, died of an overdose of morphine and fentanyl in 2010. He was 38 years old.
    Actor River Phoenix collapsed and died outside Johnny Depp&#39;s West Hollywood nightclub on October 31, 1993, after consuming morphine and cocaine. He was 23 years old.
    Actor River Phoenix collapsed and died outside Johnny Depp's West Hollywood nightclub on October 31, 1993, after consuming morphine and cocaine. He was 23 years old.
    Comedian and actor John Belushi, known for his early work on &quot;Saturday Night Live,&quot; died in 1982 after a &quot;speedball,&quot; a combination of heroin and cocaine injected together via the same syringe. He was 33 years old.
    Comedian and actor John Belushi, known for his early work on "Saturday Night Live," died in 1982 after a "speedball," a combination of heroin and cocaine injected together via the same syringe. He was 33 years old.
    Comedian and actor Chris Farley, who launched his career on Saturday Night Live, died in December 1997 of a combination of the opioid morphine and cocaine, complicated by heart disease. He was 33 years old.
    Comedian and actor Chris Farley, who launched his career on Saturday Night Live, died in December 1997 of a combination of the opioid morphine and cocaine, complicated by heart disease. He was 33 years old.
    Considered one of the premier female rock singers of her time, Janis Joplin was found dead in her apartment on October 4, 1970, from an overdose of heroin. She was 27 years old.
    Considered one of the premier female rock singers of her time, Janis Joplin was found dead in her apartment on October 4, 1970, from an overdose of heroin. She was 27 years old.
    Country music legend Hank Williams died in the back seat of his Cadillac in 1953 of an overdose of morphine and alcohol while being driven to a concert. The story goes that he was injected by a doctor with vitamin B12 and morphine, an opioid painkiller, before climbing into the car with a bottle of whiskey.
    Country music legend Hank Williams died in the back seat of his Cadillac in 1953 of an overdose of morphine and alcohol while being driven to a concert. The story goes that he was injected by a doctor with vitamin B12 and morphine, an opioid painkiller, before climbing into the car with a bottle of whiskey.
    Psychiatrist Sigmund Freud died of an overdose of morphine, given to him by his doctor at his request. Freud had been fighting a malignant cancer of the mouth for years, which was finally deemed inoperable. He was 83.
    Psychiatrist Sigmund Freud died of an overdose of morphine, given to him by his doctor at his request. Freud had been fighting a malignant cancer of the mouth for years, which was finally deemed inoperable. He was 83.
    It also features interviews with those who knew the "Dark Knight" and "Brokeback Mountain" star best, including musician Ben Harper, director Ang Lee and Ledger's sister, Kate.
    "Heath was the most alive human," Harper says in the trailer. "And if it wasn't on the edge, it didn't interest him."
    The doc also shows Ledger, who loved filming video in his spare time, shooting with various cameras.
    "We're gonna go on a mission right now," Ledger says as he looks into one camera. "Yeah, so will you come with me?"
    The project is the result of a partnership between acclaimed filmmaker Derik Murray, Network Entertainment, and Spike TV.
    The film will get a limited run in theaters on May 3 and debut on Spike TV May 17.