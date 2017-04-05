(CNN) Gina Rodriguez has developed something of a sterling reputation in the three years since she broke out thanks to her role in CW's critically acclaimed "Jane the Virgin."

But this Hollywood's good girl is also not one to shy away from a fight -- especially if its for equal pay.

She admits it took some time for her to get to this point.

"I was just so grateful when I had the opportunity to do what I loved that I never once stopped to complain that I wasn't getting paid as much as my fellow co-stars or male counterparts," Rodriguez told CNN in a recent interview. "I realized that I was afraid to make problems for anyone... I didn't want to get on anyone's bad side and I wanted to be the actress who was easy to work with and didn't complain."