WE Day is an organization that aims to inspire young men and women to get involved in their local communities by taking action on social issues .

(CNN) Selena Gomez will host a California event for WE Day, a day of speeches and performances to inspire young people to get involved with charities that work for social change.

WE Day California is set for April 27 at the Forum in Inglewood. Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled and some of the Muppets are also scheduled to appear.

"My first WE Day experience was three years ago, and to say I was impressed is an understatement," Gomez said in a statement. "The electricity of an arena full of thousands of young people who are making real change in the world is like nothing I've ever experienced."

WE Day events are being held throughout the year in cities around the world.

Craig Kielburger, one of the founders who started WE Day in 2007, said in a press release that he hopes it will create a "sustainable change for a better tomorrow."

