CNN 10 - April 6, 2017

Updated 6:09 PM ET, Wed April 5, 2017

April 6, 2017

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, how do the two leaders differ on their approaches to North Korea? And what other subjects will they discuss? Those topics are followed by reports on a mission to Saturn, the health benefits of reading, and a space station zipline.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
