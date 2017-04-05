CNN 10 - April 6, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 6, 2017

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, how do the two leaders differ on their approaches to North Korea? And what other subjects will they discuss? Those topics are followed by reports on a mission to Saturn, the health benefits of reading, and a space station zipline.

TRANSCRIPT

