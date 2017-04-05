Pakistan suicide bombing: 6 killed while taking census

Story highlights
- The Pakistan Taliban has claimed responsibility for the incident
- The explosion comes two days after an attack in nearby Sargodha
Islamabad (CNN)Four military personnel and two civilians were killed Wednesday when a suicide bomber struck the Pakistani city of Lahore, according to a government spokesman.
The assailants targeted members of the security services who were carrying out the national census -- Pakistan's first in 20 years -- said Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, a spokesman for the state government of Punjab.
Another two people are in critical condition, he said.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif issued a statement expressing his condolences to the victims.
The Pakistan Taliban, whose objective is to establish Sharia law in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the bombing, spokesman Mohammed Khurrassani said in a phone call with CNN.
The group is responsible for the deaths of scores of people in a series of attacks across Pakistan's remote border with Afghanistan, including the 2012 attack on Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and the 2014 Peshawar school massacre in which 145 people were killed, including 132 children.
Shrine attacks
The blast comes just two days after an attack on a Sufi Muslim shrine about 105 miles northwest of Lahore in the city of Sargodha.
Worshipers were drugged and stripped before they were attacked by a group of people with knives and clubs, the city's deputy police commissioner said.
At least 20 people were killed and three were injured. Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings.
The Islamic State Khorasan, ISIS' affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, claimed responsibility for that attack.