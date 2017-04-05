Pakistan suicide bombing: 6 killed while taking census

Story highlights The Pakistan Taliban has claimed responsibility for the incident

The explosion comes two days after an attack in nearby Sargodha

Islamabad (CNN) Four military personnel and two civilians were killed Wednesday when a suicide bomber struck the Pakistani city of Lahore, according to a government spokesman.

The assailants targeted members of the security services who were carrying out the national census -- Pakistan's first in 20 years -- said Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, a spokesman for the state government of Punjab.

Another two people are in critical condition, he said.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif issued a statement expressing his condolences to the victims.

The Pakistan Taliban, whose objective is to establish Sharia law in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the bombing, spokesman Mohammed Khurrassani said in a phone call with CNN.

