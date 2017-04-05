Photographer exhibits 'Magnificent Failures'

Story highlights Photographer Oliviero Toscani is known for his controversial photography campaigns

(CNN) For the last five decades, Italian photographer Oliviero Toscani has been challenging the status quo with his provocative images.

Over the years his oeuvre has been diverse, ranging from fashion editorials and album covers to social awareness campaigns.

He's perhaps best known for his work with United Colors of Benetton, where he served as artistic director for more than 20 years.

His controversial campaigns addressed subjects such as sexuality, racism, war, capital punishment and AIDS.

Challenging the role of the advertising image by fusing commerce with social commentary, many of the campaigns drew criticism and censorship, and even incited lawsuits