An F-16 from the 113th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard crashes in Maryland.
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Trump, in response to a question on the chemical attack in Syria, said, "I now have responsibility" for a policy regarding the country.
-- Meanwhile, international condemnation mounted over the apparent targeted chemical attack. Russia's claims that a regime airstrike on a "terrorist" ammunition depot was behind the attack were rejected.
-- Steve Bannon was removed from his National Security Council role.
    -- Trump defended Bill O'Reilly in an interview with The New York Times, saying, "I don't think Bill did anything wrong."
    -- An F-16 crashed near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
    -- The United States may add airports to the electronics ban.
    -- Pepsi pulled its controversial Kendall Jenner ad.
    -- Another teen was accepted by all eight Ivy League schools.