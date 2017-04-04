More severe weather expected in Alabama, Georgia

Story highlights Severe weather expected to sweep through Georgia and Alabama

There's a chance for damaging winds and tornadoes

(CNN) Southeastern states are likely to see another round of severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and possible tornadoes Wednesday, forecasters said.

Storms will erupt in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and several Southern states. The worst weather could stretch from Alabama to South Carolina.

A system of storms will affect Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina before moving into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

Strong winds and baseball-size hail are expected in parts of Alabama.

In most of Georgia, forecasters say damaging winds will begin in the morning and extend into the afternoon. There's also a chance for isolated tornadoes and hail, National Weather Service meteorologist Matthew Sena told CNN.

