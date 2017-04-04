New Jersey teen gets accepted by all 8 Ivy League schools

Story highlights Ifeoma White-Thorpe hasn't decided which school she'll attend in the fall

High school senior has also been accepted into Stanford

(CNN) Talk about an embarrassment of riches.

A New Jersey teenager has to make a decision soon most high school seniors can only dream of -- deciding on which Ivy League school to attend in the fall. The problem, if you want to call it that, is that she was accepted into all of them. All eight of them.

Ifeoma White-Thorpe said she was shaking when she got the eighth acceptance letter.

"I was like, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, like this might be eight out of eight and I clicked it and it said 'Congratulations' and I was like oh my goodness!" White-Thorpe told CNN affiliate WABC-TV

White-Thorpe, a senior and student government president at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, has to choose between Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Dartmouth and Brown.

