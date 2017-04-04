Hotel incident puts focus on carbon monoxide detectors

Story highlights Michigan code required carbon monoxide detectors for all buildings starting April 20

One teenage boy died after suspected gas leak at hotel

(CNN) The Michigan hotel where a suspected gas leak sickened 14 people including a teenage boy who died, was not required to have carbon monoxide detectors.

Bryan Douglas Watts, a 13-year-old from Niles, Michigan, died Saturday after he and several guests at the Quality Inn & Suites hotel, were found unconscious around an indoor pool.

Fire officials said they believe the cause was carbon monoxide poisoning.

Niles Fire Department Captain Don Wise said the hotel's pool room had no carbon monoxide detectors "to the best of our knowledge."

