Theaters are screening '1984' to protest Trump

Story highlights "1984," about a government that manufactures facts, has "never been timelier," event's organizers say

April 4, 1984, is when the lead character in "1984" begins his diary

(CNN) Roughly 200 art-house movie theaters across the country are protesting President Donald Trump by screening the '80s version of the film "1984" on Tuesday.

While a theater protest on a Tuesday may seem random, the date April 4 has significance. It was April 4, 1984, when Winston Smith, the protagonist in George Orwell's dystopian novel "1984," began writing in his forbidden diary.

In the 1984 film version of the novel, Smith is played by John Hurt. The film also stars Richard Burton, in one of his final roles.

"Orwell's portrait of a government that manufactures their own facts, demands total obedience, and demonizes foreign enemies has never been timelier," organizers of the event wrote on their site

The event may have started as a national protest, but international theaters joined the cause, scheduling screenings in Canada, Sweden, New Zealand, Holland, Croatia and the United Kingdom.

Read More