What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos

Justin Jackson throws down a dunk to put the exclamation mark on North Carolina's 71-65 victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 3. It is North Carolina's sixth national title and first since 2009.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tackles teammate Rob Gronkowski during the Opening Day ceremonies of the Boston Red Sox on Monday, April 3. Gronkowski had playfully run off with Brady's recent Super Bowl jersey, which had been stolen and later recovered in Mexico.

Mississippi State point guard Morgan William shoots the game-winning basket against No. 1 Connecticut on Friday, March 31. The Final Four upset ended UConn's 111-game winning streak, an NCAA record.

A fan of the NHL's Washington Capitals attends a road game in Denver on Wednesday, March 29.

Teams line up for the national anthem before the Opening Day game in Los Angeles on Monday, April 3.

German figure skater Aliona Savchenko performs during the World Figure Skating Championships on Thursday, March 30. She and Bruno Massot won silver in the pairs competition.

Golfer So Yeon Ryu, front center, leaps into a pond to celebrate her win at the ANA Inspiration on Sunday, April 2. Ryu was joined, from left, by her caddie, her sister, her mother and a member of her management team. Ryu defeated Lexi Thompson in a playoff after Thompson was given a controversial penalty in the middle of her round.

A'ja Wilson lifts the trophy after South Carolina's basketball team won the national title on Sunday, April 2. Wilson scored 23 points against Mississippi State and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

North Carolina players celebrate after winning the NCAA Tournament final against Gonzaga on Monday, April 3.

The rally car of Marijan Griebel and Stefan Kopczyk speeds past race fans in Ponta Delgada, Portugal, on Friday, March 31.

A hockey fan celebrates with Montreal's Alexander Radulov after Radulov scored against Dallas on Tuesday, March 28.

Employees of the Houston Golf Association hang around the 18th green during the Shell Houston Open on Thursday, March 30.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a Spanish league match in Madrid on Sunday, April 2. Ronaldo and Real Madrid defeated Alaves 3-0.

Malmo fans are surrounded by blue smoke during a Swedish league match in Gothenburg on Saturday, April 1.

Pole vaulter Georgia Tayler competes at the Australian Athletics Championships on Wednesday, March 29.

Lucy Li hits a tee shot in front of a large advertisement at the ANA Inspiration on Saturday, April 1.

Roger Federer holds his trophy after winning the Miami Open on Sunday, April 2. Federer defeated longtime rival Rafael Nadal in the final.

Golfer Lexi Thompson reacts after her playoff loss at the ANA Inspiration on Sunday, April 2. Thompson was visibly shaken after receiving a controversial four-stroke penalty on the 13th hole of the final round. The penalty was assessed for an incorrect ball mark that a television viewer reported from the third round. Thompson was leading by two strokes when she was informed of the penalty. She rallied to force a playoff but came up short to So Yeon Ryu.

Fans of the soccer club Dynamo Dresden show their support during a German league match in Stuttgart on Sunday, April 2.

Brandon Ingram, bottom, is fouled by Blake Griffin during an NBA game in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1. Griffin's Clippers defeated Ingram's Lakers in a game between the city's two teams.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch races during the Cup Series race in Martinsville, Virginia, on Sunday, April 2.

The women's crew from Cambridge celebrates its win in the annual University Boat Race by throwing Matthew Holland into London's River Thames on Sunday, April 2.

Snowboarder Christoffer Granbom competes in the Verbier Xtreme event in Switzerland on Monday, April 3.

Sailors compete Tuesday, March 28, during one of the races of the Princess Sofia Trophy, an annual event off Spain's Balearic Islands.

Blood flows from the face of Marco Belinelli during an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday, March 28. Belinelli had to leave the game after a collision with another player caused a cut above his right eye.

Toronto's Tyler Bozak (No. 42) battles Florida's Jussi Jokinen for the puck during an NHL game in Toronto on Tuesday, March 28.

Arizona's David Peralta swings during an Opening Day game against San Francisco on Sunday, April 2.

Andy Burgess, left, and Daniel Lowe practice for a beach polo match in Cornwall, England, on Wednesday, March 29.

A bandaged Laurent Koscielny heads the ball for France during a friendly match against Spain on Tuesday, March 28.

Italian speed skier Ivan Origone races down the Chabriere slope in Vars, France, on Wednesday, March 29.

Pro golfer Megan Khang, left, shares a fun moment with amateur Victoria Arlen during a pro-am in Rancho Mirage, California, on Wednesday, March 29.

Geelong's Tom Hawkins reaches for the ball during an Australian Football League match in Melbourne on Sunday, April 2.