But Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin says, "I'm going"

(CNN) The NHL may not plan on being at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, but Alex Ovechkin does.

On Tuesday, a day after the NHL announced it wouldn't have its players participating in next year's Winter Olympic Games, the Washington Capitals captain told a media scrum at Air Canada Centre in Toronto that his intention to suit up for Russia hasn't changed.

"I didn't change my mind, and I won't," Ovechkin said ahead of Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

When asked why it means so much to him: "It's my country," the Russian said. "I think everybody wants to play there. It's the biggest opportunity in your life to play in the Olympic Games. So, I don't know, somebody (is) going to tell me, 'Don't go.' I don't care, I just go."

The International Olympic Committee has said it will no longer reimburse the cost of travel and insurance for the hockey players, which it had done for the last five Winter Olympics. The International Ice Hockey Federation instead offered to cover the expenses for the upcoming Winter Games.

