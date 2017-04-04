US strikes Yemen more in a few weeks than it did all last year

Story highlights The total US strikes in Yemen for a full year have never before been estimated above 40

From February to the opening weekend of April, there were 70

Washington (CNN) From the very end of February to the opening weekend of April, the US conducted dozens more airstrikes in Yemen than it had on record in any previous year.

report from the Department of Defense, citing Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said the weekend's airstrikes brought the total number of US strikes in Yemen from that time to 70.

Estimates from the Long War Journal , a Foundation for the Defense of Democracies project, have never shown the total US strikes in Yemen for a full year reaching 40, and estimates of drone strikes alone in Yemen from the Bureau of Investigative Journalism showed roughly the same numbers.

The March activity came as Yemen's civil war reached its second anniversary and President Donald Trump had finished his first full month on the job.

Trump has granted the Pentagon increased independence to conduct their own missions in Yemen, and the Trump administration has considered a plan to increase US involvement there.

