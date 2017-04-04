Trump just can't quit the 2016 campaign talk

Story highlights Trump spoke to union members on Tuesday

The President regaled them about his November win

(CNN) Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election 147 days ago. He remains fixated on his win -- and the fact no one saw it coming.

Speaking at the 2017 North America's Building Trades Unions National Legislative Conference in Washington months after Election Day, Trump regaled the assembled union members with the story about his unlikely victory, something he has done at countless speeches before.

"They would say, 'There's no way to 270. You need 270. There's no way to 270.' I heard that so much. For a year, I kept saying maybe I shouldn't be running," Trump said, before ticking through the states he won, including unexpected victories in Michigan and Wisconsin.

"They came out of the blue, and we didn't even need them -- and we love those two states -- because we won the state of Pennsylvania. And we won Ohio and Iowa and North Carolina and South Carolina and Florida, and so many others," he said, to cheers.

It has become more likely than not that Trump will mention the 2016 campaign -- and its unexpected victory -- when he speaks to big crowds.