Trump-allied group unveils pro-Gorsuch ad

(CNN) A big-money group backing President Donald Trump's agenda announced Tuesday it is putting up digital ads to sell Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Titled "Confirm Judge Gorsuch," the 30-second digital spot by Making America Great will run nationally starting Tuesday, with increased spending in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Missouri, Montana, Wisconsin, Maine and Washington, DC, according to a press release.

Many of these states are home to senators who have publicly opposed the Gorsuch nomination.

The group, which is backed by billionaire Trump supporter Rebekah Mercer, plans to spend six figures on the spot. Expect to see the video on Facebook, YouTube and Google.

The group's plan was first reported by Politico.

