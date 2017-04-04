Wikipedia user 'Sk-Gorka' edited info about WH aide Sebastian Gorka's gun charge

Story highlights
(CNN)A Wikipedia user who goes by "Sk-Gorka" has extensively edited the Wikipedia page of White House aide Sebastian Gorka, including a section on criminal charges he faced for bringing a firearm into a Washington D.C. airport.
It is unclear if the user is connected to Gorka. Gorka did not respond to a request for comment.
The user, however, has only made edits to the pages of Gorka and his wife, Katharine Gorka. Those edits include adding photos and information about Gorka's policy speeches and books. The user created the page for Katharine Gorka.
A Wikipedia editor flagged the user's edits in August as potentially violating the site's conflict of interests guidelines, which discourage users from editing pages to which they have a personal connection. An editor's note currently sits at the top of the page warning: "Th neutrality of this article is disputed."
In November, following Trump's victory, "Sk-Gorka" edited a section about a January 2016 incident in which Gorka was charged with bringing a handgun through security at Washington National Airport. The user moved the incident from the introduction of his biography to the bottom of his page. The section concerning the gun incident is now completely gone, though it's not clear who removed it.
The details of the charge were also changed by the user to include Gorka's explanation of the incident and removed a clause that stated that the charge could carry a jail sentence. "Sk-Gorka" also added a sentence about how bringing firearms through airport security by accident is a common phenomenon.
The charge was dismissed this year under a plea in which Gorka was required to exhibit good behavior for six months.
Here's how the incident read before the edit:
Gorka is currently awaiting sentencing at 9:30 AM on 3 February 2017, after pleading guilty in Arlington County Circuit Court on 8 August 2016, to a weapons charge for illegally carrying a firearm in the terminal at Reagan National Airport on 31 January 2016. He faces up to one year in prison.
And here's how "Sk-Gorka" changed it when it was moved to the bottom:
"Gorka is currently awaiting sentencing at 9:30 AM on 3 February 2017, after pleading guilty in Arlington County Circuit Court on 8 August 2016, to a weapons charge for illegally carrying a firearm in the terminal at Reagan National Airport on 31 January 2016. He accidentally brought the wrong bag to the airport and didn't realize his gun was in it. In 2015, TSA discovered 2,653 firearms in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints across the country, the majority of whom cite as a reason that they forgot their gun was in the bag."