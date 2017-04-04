Story highlights After their meeting last month, House Democrats had called Kelly "dismissive"

This time, lawmakers took as a positive sign that Kelly acknowledged their concerns

Washington (CNN) Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Hispanic lawmakers Tuesday that he is confident immigration agents in his agency aren't going rogue -- but he also said he'd look into reports to the contrary.

In what all sides called a less contentious meeting than the last one between Kelly and Democratic lawmakers, the secretary denied that immigration enforcement agents were violating agency policies, especially regarding sensitive locations like schools, churches and hospitals where they are not allowed to make arrests.

But lawmakers took as a positive sign that Kelly acknowledged that it's possible mistakes could be made, and pledged that his staff would investigate specific instances if lawmakers could provide details.

"(Kelly) said that they're incredibly well-trained and they have a tremendous vetting process, so by the time they get there to be officers he has tremendous confidence in them," said Rep. Tony Cárdenas, a California Democrat. "He admitted that nobody's perfect, but that's why they have a system of checks and balances and he's happy to look into it. So it's up to us (to provide examples)."

Cárdenas said he and other lawmakers raised concerns that even if 99% of the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement workforce is operating professionally, a rogue 1% could cause "chaos."

