Breaking News

Ivanka Trump: 'I don't know what it means to be complicit'

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 11:48 PM ET, Tue April 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ivanka Trump CBS
Ivanka Trump CBS

    JUST WATCHED

    Ivanka Trump has a message for critics

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Ivanka Trump recently got a West Wing office
  • Her husband also works in the White House

Washington (CNN)If Ivanka Trump is "complicit," as critics and even a "Saturday Night Live" perfume sketch allege, she's not concerned.

"I don't know what it means to be complicit, but I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly, that my father's administration is the success that I know it will be," Trump told CBS News' Gayle King in an interview taped Tuesday.
Asked by King how she feels about the accusation, Trump defended herself.
    Trump ally: Ivanka Trump&#39;s new gig isn&#39;t nepotism because she isn&#39;t being paid
    Trump ally: Ivanka Trump's new gig isn't nepotism because she isn't being paid
    "I don't know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing," she said. "So I hope to make a positive impact."
    The interview, taped at her Washington home, was Trump's first since her father, President Donald Trump, assumed office in January.
    Read More
    Since officially joining her father's administration as special assistant to the President, she has slowly ramped up her public appearances, speaking last week at an event promoting young woman in STEM and discussing apprenticeships and vocational training earlier Tuesday.