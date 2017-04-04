Ivanka Trump: 'I don't know what it means to be complicit'

Story highlights Ivanka Trump recently got a West Wing office

Her husband also works in the White House

Washington (CNN) If Ivanka Trump is "complicit," as critics and even a "Saturday Night Live" perfume sketch allege, she's not concerned.

"I don't know what it means to be complicit, but I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly, that my father's administration is the success that I know it will be," Trump told CBS News' Gayle King in an interview taped Tuesday

Asked by King how she feels about the accusation, Trump defended herself.

"I don't know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing," she said. "So I hope to make a positive impact."

The interview, taped at her Washington home, was Trump's first since her father, President Donald Trump, assumed office in January.

