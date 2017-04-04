Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton commemorate Equal Pay Day

Story highlights Tuesday is Equal Pay Day

Trump said closing wage gap is "critical to the economic empowerment" of women

(CNN) It's 2017, and women are on average paid 20% less than men, wage reports say.

First daughter Ivanka Trump posted an Instagram graphic from USA Today with equal pay statistics that read: "Women earn 82% the all time weekly paycheck of a man. Black women earn 68% and Latina women earn 62% of the full-time weekly pay of a white man."

Today, on #EqualPayDay, we are reminded that women deserve equal pay for equal work. Closing the gender pay gap is critical to the economic empowerment of American women, and it is the responsibility of all Americans to come together in pursuit of equal pay. I am proud to work towards this goal alongside my father and in support of the administration's commitment to women and families. A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

"Today, on #EqualPayDay, we are reminded that women deserve equal pay for equal work," Trump wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning.

April 4 was dubbed "Equal Pay Day" in 1996 by the National Committee on Pay Equity to raise awareness on the wage gap between women and men. The date " symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year," the group had said.

The first daughter, now officially a White House adviser with a West Wing office, has embraced women's empowerment as a signature issue.