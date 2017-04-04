House Russia investigators plot next steps

Washington (CNN) Members of the House intelligence committee got back to work Tuesday, setting up the next steps in their investigation, even as opposing forces threaten to pull the sides apart again.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said late Monday that investigators had agreed on the list of witnesses they plan to interview. GOP Rep. Peter King suggested Tuesday that the committee has agreed to bring in key figures who worked with the Trump campaign and were in communication with Russian officials.

Nunes said they could begin bringing in witnesses in as soon as two weeks from now, but cautioned that was an optimistic timeline and that Democrats have not yet agreed on a schedule.

The ensuing chaos rocked the House investigation and led some lawmakers to declare it dead, but Republicans and Democrats have slowly been setting it back on course.

The full House intelligence committee is set to discuss the Russia investigation at a meeting Tuesday afternoon -- the latest sign that the investigators are working together again one week after the lead Democrat on the investigation, Rep. Adam Schiff, called for Nunes to recuse himself because of his clandestine trip to the White House two weeks ago.

Trump and his supporters have mounted an aggressive defense against the Russia investigations in public, trying to push the focus away from his own aides ties to Russia and instead toward reports from Bloomberg and Fox News that former National Security Adviser Susan Rice revealed the names of Trump transition aides collected in surveillance of foreign officials. Rice has not responded to CNN request for comments those reports, but she denied unmasking Trump transition aides and called the allegations against her as "absolutely false."

The steady stream of stories about Trump aides' ties to Russia has only continued. The Washington Post reported Monday that Republican powerbroker and Trump supporter Erik Prince was engaged in an effort to create a backchannel for Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting with a United Arab Emirates intermediary on the African island of Seychelles this past January. Both the White House and Prince deny this was on behalf of the Trump administration.

Nunes repeatedly declined to comment on whether he thought Rice was the source of the unmasking in reports that he viewed two weeks ago, or if he had any evidence that shows Rice is the source. He also declined to comment on the Seychelles report from the Post.

But the wounds surrounding his committee of the last two weeks have hardly healed -- behind the scenes, lawmakers have expressed skepticism with each new report that comes out, saying they want to review the evidence for themselves.

Schiff said that House and Senate investigators will soon have access to the intelligence he, Nunes and the White House have reviewed. He fought back Tuesday against the new line of attack from the White House, saying that Nunes and the White House still need to explain why they concealed their roles in the release of this intelligence.

"This action is long overdue and follows an inexplicable series of events in which the White House played a role in selectively and surreptitiously providing the documents to our Chairman (Nunes)," Schiff said in a statement. "The White House has yet to explain why it attempted to conceal its role in the compilation of these materials. The White House is not a whistleblower and nothing that I was shown justifies such duplicitous conduct."

Schiff also pushed back on Trump's allegations about Rice, hinting that the White House should show the documents to the public and saying that incidental collection routinely involves the collection of US citizens, but that their names typically remain concealed or "masked".

Rep. Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat on the House investigation, accused Trump and his supporters of waging a campaign of deception designed to remove the focus from Russia's actions in the election.

"When your castle is constructed on utter falsehood, one of the things you have to do over time is take all of the power out of the truth," Himes said on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday about the new focus on Rice. "That's a huge win for a White House that wants to both distract the attention of the American people but also for whom doing away with an absolute sense of truth with any power to it is really important."