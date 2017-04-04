House Russia investigators plot next steps

Story highlights House investigation has been quiet after Devin Nunes' visit to the White House

Witnesses could appear in front of the House Intel committee in as little as two weeks

Washington (CNN) Members of the House intelligence committee got back to work Tuesday, setting up the next steps in their investigation, even as opposing forces threaten to pull the sides apart again.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said late Monday that investigators had agreed on the list of witnesses they plan to interview. GOP Rep. Peter King suggested Tuesday that the committee has agreed to bring in key figures who worked with the Trump campaign and were in communication with Russian officials.

Nunes said they could begin bringing in witnesses in as soon as two weeks from now, but cautioned that was an optimistic timeline and that Democrats have not yet agreed on a schedule.

FBI Director James Comey announced in the House's first public hearing that the agency has been investigating possible collusion between top aides on the campaign President Donald Trump and Russian officials who sought to sway the US election. One day after that stunning revelation, Nunes secretly visited the White House to review evidence that is now at the center of Trump's counter-offensive.

