US military photos from March
US Marines jump out of a helicopter during an exercise in the Philippine Sea on Sunday, March 19.
US Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Dahlke cuts a piece of steel in a training pool in Jinhae, South Korea, on Friday, March 31. US and South Korean forces were holding their annual Foal Eagle training exercise together.
Second-grader Imogen Nowak cries in the arms of her father, US Army Capt. Erik Nowak, after he surprised her at a school assembly in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, March 28. He had been deployed since September.
Two Marine Corps helicopters fly past Japan's Mount Fuji on Sunday, March 12.
US Navy Lt. J.G. Virgilio Fermin fires an M240 machine gun while being instructed by Petty Officer 1st Class William Elliott on Monday, March 20. It was a live-fire exercise aboard the USS Nimitz, which is in the Pacific Ocean preparing for deployment.
A US Coast Guard boat patrols Boston Harbor as snow falls on Friday, March 10.
US Marines put up new targets during a nighttime live-fire range at Moron Air Base in Spain on Friday, March 24.
Marine Corps recruits wait for the next command during a final drill evaluation in Parris Island, South Carolina, on Wednesday, March 22.
A couple of F-35A Lightning II jets fly in formation after refueling above the Utah Test and Training Range on Thursday, March 30.
Romanian troops run out of an US Army helicopter during a joint exercise in eastern Romania on Wednesday, March 8.
Spc. Mason Mackrell of the Georgia Army National Guard crawls under barbed wire during an obstacle course competition in Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Friday, March 10.
An Atlas 5 rocket launches from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday, March 1. The rocket was carrying a classified US satellite that was described only as a national security payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
US soldiers participate in jungle warfare training at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii on Wednesday, March 1.
A Marine Corps Osprey aircraft takes part in a military exercise in Japan's Niigata Prefecture on Monday, March 13.
The NBA's San Antonio Spurs honor Richard Overton, the oldest-living US veteran, during their Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, March 23. Overton is 110 years old.
Air Force personnel inspect wreckage Wednesday, March 15, after a surveillance aircraft crashed outside of Clovis, New Mexico. Three airmen were killed in the crash, which is being investigated.
US Air Force Col. Michelle Pufall, right, reacts as Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, announces that it is Pufall's birthday on Thursday, March 23. Pufall and other female service members were being recognized in Washington as part of Women's History Month.
Staff Sgt. Marcus Denniston, a member of the US Army's "Golden Knights" Parachute Team, prepares for a training jump Wednesday, March 8, in Homestead, Florida.
A man touches urns during a final interment ceremony in Denver on Friday, March 24. The unclaimed remains of 22 US veterans were honored at Fort Logan National Cemetery. The veterans served in wars such as World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
US sailors work on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during military exercises east of the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, March 14.
Passengers of the charter fishing vessel Truline are rescued by the US Coast Guard after their boat took on water south of San Clemente Island, California, on Sunday, March 19.
Larry Hall, right, chats with Vietnam veteran Allen Wood before confirmation hearings in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday, March 2. Hall was later approved as the state's secretary for military and veterans affairs.
