Eric Trump: Nepotism 'a factor of life'

He weighed in on nepotism in an interview with Forbes

Washington (CNN) Eric Trump defended his role at the head of the Trump Organization in an interview, revealing his thoughts on nepotism.

"Nepotism is kind of a factor of life," Trump told Forbes in his Trump Tower office in a February interview that posted Tuesday. He is currently running the Trump Organization in his father's absence with his older brother, Donald Trump Jr.

"We might be here because of nepotism, but we're not still here because of nepotism," he said. "You know, if we didn't do a good job, if we weren't competent, believe me, we wouldn't be in this spot."

Eric is President Donald Trump's third child, his youngest son from his marriage to Ivana Trump. Eric Trump told the financial magazine that he and his brother's professional development over the past eight years made it possible for their father to hand over his business and pursue the White House.

"I don't know if (Donald Trump) could have done the presidential thing four years ago," he said. "Certainly eight years ago, he couldn't have. I think we probably would have been too big of question marks for him."

