Trump to meet with 'Putin's favorite congressman' as Russia story swirls

Story highlights Trump meets with Rohrabacher Tuesday

He's considered a pro-Russia congressman

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, amid questions about his campaign's ties to Russia during the 2016 election, will meet with Dana Rohrabacher, a California congressman so well-known for his pro-Russia views that he has been referred to as Russian President Vladimir Putin's "favorite congressman."

Trump, according to his public schedule, will meet with Rohrabacher in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon.

Ken Grubbs, a spokesman for Rohrabacher, declined to disclose the focus of the conversation, calling it "a general conversation at the President's invitation."

"We have nothing more than that," Grubbs said.

Rohrabacher, after operating as an anti-communism congressman during the end of the Cold War, has become a vocal pro-Russia voice in the Republican Party, regularly taking Russia's side in public debates and backing Trump's comments on the country.